Brayden Schenn will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Tuesday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Schenn in the Blues-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Brayden Schenn vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

Schenn has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schenn has a point in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Schenn has an assist in seven of 30 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schenn's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schenn Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 3 16 Points 1 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

