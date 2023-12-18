Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Desmond Bane and others are available when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSOK and BSSE

BSSE

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -132) 0.5 (Over: -204)

The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday is 0.8 more than his season scoring average (30.7).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average (16.9).

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Monday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -128)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Josh Giddey on Monday is 1.1 lower than his season scoring average of 11.6.

His rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Giddey has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.

Giddey has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Bane's 24.9 points per game are 2.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Monday is 2.7 more than his scoring average on the season (21.8).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

