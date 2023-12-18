The Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) on December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Oklahoma City is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The Thunder put up 8.1 more points per game (120.4) than the Grizzlies allow (112.3).

When Oklahoma City scores more than 112.3 points, it is 14-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are scoring 123.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (117).

In home games, Oklahoma City is allowing 7.7 more points per game (117.5) than when playing on the road (109.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Thunder have performed worse when playing at home this year, draining 12.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 per game and a 41.6% percentage away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries