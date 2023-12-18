The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -10.5 228.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points.

Oklahoma City has an average total of 234 in its outings this year, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder have a 17-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 10 (76.9%) of those contests.

Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 13 54.2% 120.4 226.4 113.6 225.9 231.1 Grizzlies 6 25% 106 226.4 112.3 225.9 221.2

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

In home games, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (8-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-3-0).

The Thunder put up 120.4 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allow.

Oklahoma City has a 14-3 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall when putting up more than 112.3 points.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Thunder and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 17-7 2-0 14-10 Grizzlies 9-15 1-0 10-14

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Thunder Grizzlies 120.4 Points Scored (PG) 106 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 14-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.3 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-10 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-13

