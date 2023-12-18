Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-10.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points.
- Oklahoma City has an average total of 234 in its outings this year, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Thunder have a 17-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 10 (76.9%) of those contests.
- Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|13
|54.2%
|120.4
|226.4
|113.6
|225.9
|231.1
|Grizzlies
|6
|25%
|106
|226.4
|112.3
|225.9
|221.2
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
- In home games, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (8-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-3-0).
- The Thunder put up 120.4 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allow.
- Oklahoma City has a 14-3 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall when putting up more than 112.3 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|17-7
|2-0
|14-10
|Grizzlies
|9-15
|1-0
|10-14
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Thunder
|Grizzlies
|120.4
|106
|5
|30
|14-3
|2-1
|14-3
|2-1
|113.6
|112.3
|13
|11
|6-1
|9-10
|6-1
|6-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.