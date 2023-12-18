Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) will be attempting to snap a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-10.5)
|228.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-10)
|229
|-480
|+370
Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game with a +162 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 113.6 per contest (13th in the league).
- The Grizzlies put up 106 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 112.3 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a -151 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.
- The two teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 225.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has compiled a 17-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Memphis has put together a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
Thunder Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|30.5
|-125
|30.7
|Chet Holmgren
|16.5
|-110
|16.9
|Jalen Williams
|16.5
|-111
|17.5
|Josh Giddey
|10.5
|-111
|11.6
|Luguentz Dort
|10.5
|+100
|10.7
Thunder and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+3500
|+1500
|-
|Grizzlies
|+15000
|+8000
|-
