Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Louis Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in St. Louis, Missouri today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
St. Louis, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverview Gardens High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
