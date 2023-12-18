Desmond Bane's Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) take to the road to square off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) at Paycom Center on Monday, December 18. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 1194.4 905.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 51.9 39.4 Fantasy Rank 5 20

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.7 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.7 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder have a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 120.4 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 113.6 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

Oklahoma City ranks 26th in the league at 41.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents average.

The Thunder connect on 12.5 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.1 fewer than their opponents (13.6).

Oklahoma City has committed 12 turnovers per game (fourth in NBA action), 3.7 fewer than the 15.7 it forces on average (first in the league).

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane gets the Grizzlies 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies' -151 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 106 points per game (30th in NBA) while allowing 112.3 per outing (11th in league).

The 42 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 24th in the league, 3.8 fewer than the 45.8 its opponents grab.

The Grizzlies hit 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), 1.6 fewer than their opponents.

Memphis has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (19th in NBA) while forcing 15.3 (fourth in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game 9.1 -4 Usage Percentage 32.5% 30% True Shooting Pct 63.5% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 7.5% Assist Pct 31.9% 27.2%

