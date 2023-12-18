The Old Dominion Monarchs will play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Famous Toastery Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky?

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Old Dominion 28, Western Kentucky 27

Old Dominion 28, Western Kentucky 27 Old Dominion has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Monarchs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

This season, Western Kentucky has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Hilltoppers have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Monarchs' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (+4.5)



Western Kentucky (+4.5) Old Dominion is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 5-5-0 this year.

The Hilltoppers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Five of Old Dominion's games this season have gone over Monday's over/under of 51.5 points.

This season, six of Western Kentucky's games have ended with a score higher than 51.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 52.7 points per game, 1.2 points more than the total of 51.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 53.9 53.8 Implied Total AVG 31.8 30.2 33.2 ATS Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-5 2-1 2-4

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.9 61.6 58.7 Implied Total AVG 34.8 34.5 35 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 2-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.