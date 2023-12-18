Luguentz Dort plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 118-117 win against the Nuggets, Dort totaled 13 points.

In this article, we dig into Dort's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.7 9.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 16 14.2 PR -- 14.8 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Dort has made 3.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.2 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 112.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have allowed 45.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the league.

Conceding 25.2 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the league, giving up 14.4 makes per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 31 24 7 4 3 0 1 11/18/2022 27 4 7 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.