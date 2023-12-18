Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cole County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Cole County, Missouri today? We've got the information.
Cole County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russellville High School at St. Elizabeth High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: St. Elizabeth, MO
- Conference: ShowMe
- How to Stream: Watch Here
