Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Buchanan County, Missouri today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buchanan County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at St. Joseph Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: St. Joseph, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
