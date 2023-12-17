Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stone County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Stone County, Missouri today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Stone County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crocker High School at Crane High School
- Game Time: 2:00 AM CT on December 17
- Location: Crane, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
