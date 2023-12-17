Skyy Moore will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore has amassed 244 receiving yards (after 21 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 38 times, and posts 18.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moore and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moore vs. the Patriots

Moore vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards per game allowed by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Chiefs vs Patriots on Fubo!

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moore with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 30.8% of his games (four of 13).

Moore has 7.7% of his team's target share (38 targets on 493 passing attempts).

He has averaged 6.4 yards per target (244 yards on 38 targets).

In one of 13 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (3.2% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Moore has been targeted seven times in the red zone (9.7% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.