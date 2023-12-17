When the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots square off in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Richie James Jr. find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think James will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

James has 22 yards receiving on three catches (seven targets) this season, averaging 4.4 yards per game.

James does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Richie James Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 1 12 0 Week 14 Bills 2 1 4 0

Rep Richie James Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.