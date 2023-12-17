When Rashee Rice takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 15 matchup versus the New England Patriots (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has 663 yards receiving on 59 receptions (75 targets), with six TDs, averaging 51 yards per game.

Rice has registered a touchdown catch in six of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0 Week 14 Bills 10 7 72 1

