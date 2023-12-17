Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will face the New England Patriots and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Mahomes has recorded 3,398 passing yards (261.4 per game) this year, going 326-for-487 (66.9%) with 23 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. With his legs, Mahomes has 339 rushing yards on 58 totes, producing 26.1 rushing yards per game.

Mahomes vs. the Patriots

Mahomes vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Patriots have allowed one or more passing TDs to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

New England has given up at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Patriots have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 218.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense ranks second in the NFL with 14 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 259.5 (-115)

259.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-175)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in four of 13 opportunities this year.

The Chiefs have passed 60.5% of the time and run 39.5% this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

With 487 attempts for 3,398 passing yards, Mahomes is 16th in NFL play with 7.0 yards per attempt.

In 12 of 13 games this season, Mahomes completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 23 total touchdowns this season (74.2% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Mahomes accounts for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 72 of his total 487 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 25-for-43 / 271 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 21-for-33 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-34 / 298 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 24-for-43 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

