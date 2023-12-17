Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly Women's OVC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the OVC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Power Rankings
1. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-3
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: L 68-60 vs UMKC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell (IA)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
2. Morehead State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-7
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: L 74-48 vs Louisville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Davis & Elkins
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
3. UT Martin
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: L 80-74 vs South Dakota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
4. Little Rock
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 74-59 vs Arkansas State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
5. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 273rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: W 104-43 vs Tennessee Wesleyan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
6. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-13
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: L 58-56 vs Cincinnati
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Brescia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
7. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Overall Rank: 288th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: L 59-52 vs Milwaukee
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
8. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: L 68-43 vs Xavier
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: L 65-57 vs Indiana State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
10. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: L 79-69 vs Eastern Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Southern
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
11. Lindenwood (MO)
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: L 70-68 vs Evansville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Minnesota
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.