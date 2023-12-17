The Missouri Tigers (7-3) are just 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -1.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Missouri and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points.

Missouri's outings this year have an average total of 142.1, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.

Missouri has won five of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers have a record of 5-2 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Missouri has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 5 50% 74.3 148.2 67.8 135.4 150 Seton Hall 4 40% 73.9 148.2 67.6 135.4 139.6

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 6.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Pirates allow (67.6).

Missouri has a 2-5-1 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 3-6-1 1-6-1 3-7-0 Seton Hall 2-7-1 0-3 4-6-0

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Seton Hall 16-3 Home Record 9-6 5-5 Away Record 6-7 8-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-1 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 12-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

