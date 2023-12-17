The Missouri Tigers (7-4) travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Fubo Sports US

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 79.1 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 61 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Missouri is 7-3 when it scores more than 61 points.

Illinois has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.

The Fighting Illini score 77.5 points per game, nine more points than the 68.5 the Tigers give up.

Illinois has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Missouri is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.

This year the Fighting Illini are shooting 47.4% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is seven higher than the Fighting Illini have conceded.

Missouri Leaders

Mama Dembele: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Hayley Frank: 17.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 47.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)

17.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 47.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61) Ashton Judd: 15.3 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)

15.3 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60) Grace Slaughter: 12.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

12.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Abbey Schreacke: 9 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)

