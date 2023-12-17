The Missouri Tigers (7-3) welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Missouri has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 314th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 109th.

The Tigers put up 74.3 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 67.6 the Pirates allow.

Missouri has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 67.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.3).

When playing at home, the Tigers ceded 2.1 fewer points per game (74.5) than away from home (76.6).

In home games, Missouri drained 0.7 more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule