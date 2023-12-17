The Missouri Tigers (7-3) welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Missouri has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 314th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 109th.
  • The Tigers put up 74.3 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 67.6 the Pirates allow.
  • Missouri has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 67.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.3).
  • When playing at home, the Tigers ceded 2.1 fewer points per game (74.5) than away from home (76.6).
  • In home games, Missouri drained 0.7 more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.