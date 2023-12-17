Sunday's contest between the Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) and the Missouri Tigers (7-3) at T-Mobile Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Seton Hall securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Missouri vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 72, Missouri 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-0.2)

Seton Hall (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Missouri has a 3-6-1 record against the spread so far this season compared to Seton Hall, who is 2-7-1 ATS. The Tigers have hit the over in three games, while Pirates games have gone over four times.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers average 74.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per contest (112th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Missouri loses the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. it records 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 316th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.5 per contest.

Missouri makes 3.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.4 (40th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Tigers rank 163rd in college basketball with 96.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 134th in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Missouri has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball play), 3.5 fewer than the 14.2 it forces on average (65th in college basketball).

