Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this campaign, Valdes-Scantling has reeled in 19 passes on 37 targets for 295 yards and one TD, averaging 22.7 yards per game.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Patriots

Valdes-Scantling vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The 218.8 passing yards the Patriots concede per contest makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Patriots have allowed 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in league play.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Valdes-Scantling has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Valdes-Scantling has 7.5% of his team's target share (37 targets on 493 passing attempts).

He averages 8.0 yards per target this season (295 yards on 37 targets).

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (3.2%).

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.2% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts).

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

