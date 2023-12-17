Will Isiah Pacheco Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 15 contest against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Pacheco's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 15, Pacheco has 176 carries for 779 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.4 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 33 receptions (38 targets) for 209 yards.
Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Chiefs have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Jerick McKinnon (FP/knee): 17 Rush Att; 49 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 22 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|176
|779
|6
|4.4
|38
|33
|209
|1
Pacheco Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|19
|89
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|15
|55
|2
|5
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|18
|110
|1
|3
|13
|0
