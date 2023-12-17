The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
  • Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.
  • The Tigers record 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (72.7).
  • Auburn has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 72.7 points.

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 38.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • USC has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.
  • The Trojans' 78.9 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers allow.
  • USC is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn posted 75.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.
  • The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 in away games.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse in home games last season, making 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage when playing on the road.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, USC scored 76.2 points per game last season, 8.0 more than it averaged away (68.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Trojans allowed 0.6 more points per game at home (66.8) than away (66.2).
  • Beyond the arc, USC knocked down fewer treys away (5.1 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga L 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State L 84-79 Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/19/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/28/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

