Can we expect UMKC to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How UMKC ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 194

UMKC's best win

UMKC notched its signature win of the season on November 30, when it beat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, who rank No. 277 in the RPI rankings, 74-44. In the win over Southeast Missouri State, Cameron Faas posted a team-best 18 points. Anderson Kopp contributed 18 points.

UMKC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), UMKC is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UMKC has been handed the 151st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Looking at the Kangaroos' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of UMKC's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMKC's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. UMKC Kangaroos

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. UMKC Kangaroos Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

