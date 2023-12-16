The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. UMKC matchup.

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

UMKC has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Kangaroos have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Bowling Green has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Falcons games have hit the over.

