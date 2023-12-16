How to Watch UMKC vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
UMKC vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40.1% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
- UMKC has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Kangaroos are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 211th.
- The Kangaroos score 7.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Falcons allow their opponents to score (65.4).
- UMKC is 5-2 when it scores more than 65.4 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison
- UMKC averages 82 points per game at home, and 65.8 away.
- At home the Kangaroos are giving up 47.8 points per game, 36.7 fewer points than they are away (84.5).
- At home, UMKC drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.8%) than away (32.3%) too.
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|W 72-67
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/12/2023
|Tabor
|W 80-57
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/20/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
