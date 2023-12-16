The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40.1% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
  • UMKC has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Kangaroos are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 211th.
  • The Kangaroos score 7.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Falcons allow their opponents to score (65.4).
  • UMKC is 5-2 when it scores more than 65.4 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

  • UMKC averages 82 points per game at home, and 65.8 away.
  • At home the Kangaroos are giving up 47.8 points per game, 36.7 fewer points than they are away (84.5).
  • At home, UMKC drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.8%) than away (32.3%) too.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kansas L 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ Lindenwood W 72-67 Hyland Performance Arena
12/12/2023 Tabor W 80-57 Swinney Recreation Center
12/16/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
12/20/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/29/2023 Oral Roberts - Swinney Recreation Center

