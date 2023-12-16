The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UMKC vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40.1% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.

UMKC has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Kangaroos are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 211th.

The Kangaroos score 7.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Falcons allow their opponents to score (65.4).

UMKC is 5-2 when it scores more than 65.4 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

UMKC averages 82 points per game at home, and 65.8 away.

At home the Kangaroos are giving up 47.8 points per game, 36.7 fewer points than they are away (84.5).

At home, UMKC drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.8%) than away (32.3%) too.

