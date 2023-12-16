Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Nuggets on December 16, 2023
Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Ball Arena on Saturday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|0.5 (Over: -200)
- The 31 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 0.5 less than his prop total on Saturday.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- Chet Holmgren has scored 16.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- He has collected eight rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).
- Holmgren has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Saturday.
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: +132)
|1.5 (Over: +126)
- Saturday's points prop for Josh Giddey is 12.5. That's 0.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.
- Giddey has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's prop bet (4.5).
- He has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -114)
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: +182)
- The 27.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (28.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).
- Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.7 points per game are 1.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
- He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
