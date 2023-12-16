Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Ball Arena on Saturday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -200)

The 31 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 0.5 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Chet Holmgren has scored 16.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected eight rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Saturday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +132) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Saturday's points prop for Josh Giddey is 12.5. That's 0.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Giddey has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's prop bet (4.5).

He has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +182)

The 27.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (28.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).

Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.7 points per game are 1.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He has grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.