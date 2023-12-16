The Denver Nuggets (17-9) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 48.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 46% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 13-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The Thunder put up an average of 120.5 points per game, 10 more points than the 110.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.5 points, Oklahoma City is 14-3.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home the Thunder put up 123.8 points per game, 6.9 more than on the road (116.9). On defense they allow 117.5 points per game at home, 8.4 more than on the road (109.1).

Oklahoma City is allowing more points at home (117.5 per game) than on the road (109.1).

At home the Thunder are averaging 25.7 assists per game, 0.6 more than away (25.1).

Thunder Injuries