The Denver Nuggets (17-9) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 236.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 11 of 23 games this season.

The average total for Oklahoma City's games this season is 234 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma City's ATS record is 16-7-0 this year.

The Thunder have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Oklahoma City has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Thunder vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 26.9% 114.6 235.1 110.5 224 224.3 Thunder 11 47.8% 120.5 235.1 113.5 224 230.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Thunder's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

This year, Oklahoma City is 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-3-0 ATS (.727).

The Thunder put up 10 more points per game (120.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (110.5).

Oklahoma City has put together a 14-3 ATS record and a 14-3 overall record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Thunder and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 16-7 1-0 14-9 Nuggets 11-15 6-5 12-14

Thunder vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Thunder Nuggets 120.5 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 14-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 110.5 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-11 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-6

