The Independence Bowl will feature the Texas Tech Red Raiders heading into a showdown with the California Golden Bears on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas Tech ranks 63rd in the FBS with 386.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 89th in total defense (393.8 yards allowed per contest). Cal has been struggling on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 415.9 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, posting 394.9 total yards per contest (58th-ranked).

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Texas Tech vs. Cal Key Statistics

Texas Tech Cal 386.9 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.9 (60th) 393.8 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (105th) 165.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (34th) 221.1 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (81st) 21 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (126th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has thrown for 1,498 yards (124.8 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has 1,447 rushing yards on 269 carries with nine touchdowns.

This season, Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 39 times for 245 yards (20.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier White has hauled in 34 receptions for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has grabbed 36 passes while averaging 35.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Myles Price has compiled 43 grabs for 410 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has racked up 1,447 yards (120.6 ypg) while completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 229 times for 1,261 yards (105.1 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has rushed for 365 yards on 70 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter's 675 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 59 catches on 96 targets with seven touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has racked up 510 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Taj Davis' 38 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 393 yards (32.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

