The Dallas Stars (16-8-3) take on the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Stars knocked off the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues are 4-6-0 while putting up 28 goals against 32 goals allowed. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored two goals (7.4%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Blues 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+115)

Blues (+115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (14-14-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

St. Louis has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

In eight games this season when the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-6-1).

When St. Louis has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned four points (2-4-0 record).

The Blues have earned 22 points in their 14 games with three or more goals scored.

St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in five games this season and has recorded six points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Blues finished 7-7-1 in those matchups (15 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 13th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.28 21st 23rd 29.9 Shots 30.4 16th 17th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 7th 25% Power Play % 8.14% 32nd 4th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 79.01% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.