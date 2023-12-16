Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (17-9) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) hit the court at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 16. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and BSOK
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Nikola Jokic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1148.2
|1444.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|52.2
|57.8
|Fantasy Rank
|2
|5
Buy Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander gear on Fanatics!
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Insights
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Gilgeous-Alexander provides the Thunder 31 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. He also averages 2.7 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- The Thunder outscore opponents by seven points per game (posting 120.5 points per game, fifth in league, and giving up 113.5 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +161 scoring differential.
- Oklahoma City pulls down 41.1 rebounds per game (26th in league) while conceding 46.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.7 boards per game.
- The Thunder connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.7 on average.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 16.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic is posting 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.7 boards per game.
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.6 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.5 per contest (sixth in the league).
- Denver grabs 44.5 rebounds per game (12th in the league) while conceding 43 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.
- The Nuggets knock down 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 36.8% from deep while their opponents hit 35.9% from long range.
- Denver and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Nuggets commit 11.8 per game (third in the league) and force 12.1 (24th in NBA play).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Nikola Jokic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.4
|7.8
|Usage Percentage
|32.6%
|32.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|64%
|61%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.6%
|20.9%
|Assist Pct
|31.8%
|47%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.