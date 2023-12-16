The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Billikens Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis has combined with its opponents to score more than 137.5 points in seven of eight games this season.

Saint Louis has a 149.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11.8 more points than this game's total.

Saint Louis' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

Saint Louis has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

This season, the Billikens have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 4 44.4% 76.3 150.6 61.1 136.1 140.5 Saint Louis 7 87.5% 74.3 150.6 75.0 136.1 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

The Billikens put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 61.1 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 61.1 points, Saint Louis is 5-3 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 6-3-0 4-2 3-6-0 Saint Louis 5-3-0 3-1 3-5-0

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Saint Louis 9-6 Home Record 15-3 4-11 Away Record 4-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.