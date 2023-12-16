Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) will face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Meadows: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kellen Thames: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|179th
|75.2
|Points Scored
|77.8
|122nd
|282nd
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|62.0
|23rd
|301st
|30.0
|Rebounds
|37.3
|47th
|331st
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|75th
|166th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.6
|82nd
|256th
|12.0
|Assists
|14.8
|98th
|65th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.0
|114th
