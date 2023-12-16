The Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Billikens score an average of 76.1 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 59.8 the Phoenix give up.

Saint Louis has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.

Green Bay has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.1 points.

The 69.7 points per game the Phoenix put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Billikens allow (75.1).

Green Bay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.

Saint Louis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

This year the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Billikens concede.

The Billikens shoot 43.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Phoenix concede.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Kyla McMakin: 16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Tierra Simon: 3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Kennedy Calhoun: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Saint Louis Schedule