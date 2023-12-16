The Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens score an average of 76.1 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 59.8 the Phoenix give up.
  • Saint Louis has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.
  • Green Bay has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.1 points.
  • The 69.7 points per game the Phoenix put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Billikens allow (75.1).
  • Green Bay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.
  • Saint Louis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.
  • This year the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Billikens concede.
  • The Billikens shoot 43.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Phoenix concede.

Saint Louis Leaders

  • Peyton Kennedy: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
  • Kyla McMakin: 16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
  • Tierra Simon: 3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Kennedy Calhoun: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Ball State L 71-64 Chaifetz Arena
12/6/2023 Southern Indiana W 89-53 Chaifetz Arena
12/9/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 75-67 Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Green Bay - Kress Events Center
12/19/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/30/2023 Rhode Island - Chaifetz Arena

