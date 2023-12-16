How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens score an average of 76.1 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 59.8 the Phoenix give up.
- Saint Louis has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.
- Green Bay has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.1 points.
- The 69.7 points per game the Phoenix put up are 5.4 fewer points than the Billikens allow (75.1).
- Green Bay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.
- Saint Louis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.
- This year the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Billikens concede.
- The Billikens shoot 43.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Phoenix concede.
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Kyla McMakin: 16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Tierra Simon: 3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Kennedy Calhoun: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ball State
|L 71-64
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/6/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 89-53
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 75-67
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/30/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
