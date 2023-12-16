Saint Louis vs. Green Bay December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) will meet the Green Bay Phoenix (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Kress Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET.
Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Natalie McNeal: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Green Bay Players to Watch
