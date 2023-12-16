The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis matchup in this article.

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-1.5) 141.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Saint Louis has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Billikens have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana Tech has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bulldogs' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

