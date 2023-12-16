The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.0% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Saint Louis has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.0% from the field.

The Billikens are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.

The Billikens' 74.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.1 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 61.1 points, Saint Louis is 6-5.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis averaged 78.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 on the road.

At home, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.0.

At home, Saint Louis knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Saint Louis' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (35.5%).

