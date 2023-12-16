Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) and the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) at Kress Events Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors Green Bay to come out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Billikens' most recent game was a 75-67 loss to Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Saint Louis vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 80, Saint Louis 60
Other A-10 Predictions
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- The Billikens picked up their best win of the season on November 12, when they beat the Missouri Tigers, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 93-85.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Louis is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.
Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins
- 93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 111) on November 12
- 79-75 at home over UIC (No. 148) on November 26
- 79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 237) on November 15
- 89-53 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 296) on December 6
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Kyla McMakin: 16.9 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Tierra Simon: 3.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 37 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Kennedy Calhoun: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens score 76.1 points per game (67th in college basketball) and give up 75.1 (331st in college basketball) for a +11 scoring differential overall.
