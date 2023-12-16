The Denver Nuggets (17-9) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Thunder vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Thunder 113

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-2.7)

Nuggets (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Thunder have put together a 16-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-15-0 mark from the Nuggets.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (100%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the point total 60.9% of the time this season (14 out of 23). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (12 out of 26).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Thunder are 5-5, while the Nuggets are 15-7 as moneyline favorites.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are the fifth-best team in the league in points scored (120.5 per game) and 13th in points allowed (113.5).

In 2023-24, Oklahoma City is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.1 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).

This season the Thunder are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Oklahoma City is fourth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.1 per game). And it is best in forcing them (16 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

