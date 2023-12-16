The Wichita State Shockers and the Missouri State Bears hit the court for one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include MVC teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Wichita State Shockers at Missouri State Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Evansville Purple Aces 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!