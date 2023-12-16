When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Missouri be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Missouri ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 113

Missouri's best wins

Missouri's signature victory of the season came against the Wichita State Shockers, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to the RPI. Missouri captured the 82-72 home win on December 3. Sean East, as the top scorer in the victory over Wichita State, compiled 21 points, while Noah Carter was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

71-64 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 120/RPI) on November 28

70-68 on the road over Minnesota (No. 186/RPI) on November 16

68-50 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 224/RPI) on November 13

101-79 at home over UAPB (No. 238/RPI) on November 6

82-59 at home over South Carolina State (No. 324/RPI) on November 22

Missouri's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Tigers have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Missouri has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Missouri is playing the 145th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Mizzou has 20 games left to play this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Missouri's next game

Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

