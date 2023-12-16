The Wichita State Shockers (4-6) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Shockers score 6.5 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69.2).
  • Wichita State is 2-0 when it scores more than 69.2 points.
  • Missouri State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Bears score only 4.9 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Shockers give up (67.7).
  • When Missouri State scores more than 67.7 points, it is 2-0.
  • When Wichita State gives up fewer than 62.8 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Bears are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, 6.9% lower than the Shockers allow to opponents (44.6%).
  • The Shockers make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Missouri State Leaders

  • Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Lacy Stokes: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG%
  • Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Kyrah Daniels: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 82-51 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/1/2023 Tulane W 70-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Missouri L 81-63 Mizzou Arena
12/16/2023 Wichita State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/20/2023 BYU - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 Western Kentucky - Great Southern Bank Arena

