The Wichita State Shockers (4-6) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Shockers score 6.5 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69.2).

Wichita State is 2-0 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

Missouri State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.

The Bears score only 4.9 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Shockers give up (67.7).

When Missouri State scores more than 67.7 points, it is 2-0.

When Wichita State gives up fewer than 62.8 points, it is 3-1.

The Bears are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, 6.9% lower than the Shockers allow to opponents (44.6%).

The Shockers make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Missouri State Leaders

Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Lacy Stokes: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG% Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Kyrah Daniels: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Missouri State Schedule