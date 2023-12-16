How to Watch the Missouri State vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (4-6) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game
Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Shockers score 6.5 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69.2).
- Wichita State is 2-0 when it scores more than 69.2 points.
- Missouri State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Bears score only 4.9 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Shockers give up (67.7).
- When Missouri State scores more than 67.7 points, it is 2-0.
- When Wichita State gives up fewer than 62.8 points, it is 3-1.
- The Bears are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, 6.9% lower than the Shockers allow to opponents (44.6%).
- The Shockers make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Missouri State Leaders
- Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Lacy Stokes: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.2 FG%
- Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Kyrah Daniels: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 82-51
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/1/2023
|Tulane
|W 70-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 81-63
|Mizzou Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|BYU
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
