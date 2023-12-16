The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) will play the Missouri State Bears (6-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 15.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jared Garcia: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Reed: 5.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 90th 79.8 Points Scored 76.9 143rd 84th 66.0 Points Allowed 67.1 107th 7th 41.6 Rebounds 37.7 44th 23rd 12.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 212th 252nd 6.6 3pt Made 9.0 63rd 251st 12.2 Assists 15.0 87th 338th 14.6 Turnovers 14.0 312th

