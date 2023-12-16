The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Missouri State Bears (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.3% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Missouri State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 236th.

The Bears score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Hurricane give up.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Missouri State is 5-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State averaged 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

At home, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.3).

Beyond the arc, Missouri State sunk fewer treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (32.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule