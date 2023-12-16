How to Watch Missouri State vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Missouri State Bears (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Indiana State vs Ball State (1:45 PM ET | December 16)
- Western Michigan vs UIC (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.3% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Missouri State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.
- The Golden Hurricane are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 236th.
- The Bears score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- When it scores more than 69.8 points, Missouri State is 5-1.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri State averaged 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- At home, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.3).
- Beyond the arc, Missouri State sunk fewer treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (32.8%).
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Drake
|L 74-57
|Knapp Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 77-73
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 69-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
