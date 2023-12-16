The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Missouri State Bears (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.3% the Golden Hurricane's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Missouri State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Hurricane are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 236th.
  • The Bears score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Hurricane give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.8 points, Missouri State is 5-1.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri State averaged 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • At home, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri State sunk fewer treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (32.8%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Drake L 74-57 Knapp Center
12/5/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 77-73 Murphy Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Sam Houston W 69-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/16/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/19/2023 Lindenwood - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/23/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

