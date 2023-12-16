Saturday's game features the Missouri State Bears (7-3) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) matching up at Donald W. Reynolds Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Missouri State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 73, Tulsa 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-0.2)

Missouri State (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Tulsa has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Missouri State, who is 6-4-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Golden Hurricane's games this season have hit the over, and five of the Bears' games have gone over.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears put up 73.7 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (115th in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Missouri State wins the rebound battle by 6.6 boards on average. It records 40.8 rebounds per game, 41st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.2.

Missouri State connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.2% from beyond the arc (146th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.8%.

Missouri State has lost the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 13.6 (309th in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (355th in college basketball).

