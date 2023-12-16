Will Missouri State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Missouri State's full tournament resume.

How Missouri State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 1-1 NR NR 93

Missouri State's best wins

Missouri State's signature win of the season came against the Evansville Purple Aces, a top 50 team (No. 43), according to the RPI. Missouri State captured the 90-78 home win on November 29. Donovan Clay, in that signature win, dropped a team-high 16 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Matthew Lee also played a part with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

56-52 over Kent State (No. 115/RPI) on November 19

84-69 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 196/RPI) on November 13

69-60 at home over Sam Houston (No. 226/RPI) on December 9

87-69 over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on November 20

70-61 over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on November 17

Missouri State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

The Bears have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Missouri State faces the 213th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Bears' 16 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

Glancing at Missouri St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Missouri State's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Lindenwood Lions

Missouri State Bears vs. Lindenwood Lions Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

