2024 NCAA Bracketology: Missouri State March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Missouri State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Missouri State's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Missouri State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Missouri State ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|93
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri State's best wins
Missouri State's signature win of the season came against the Evansville Purple Aces, a top 50 team (No. 43), according to the RPI. Missouri State captured the 90-78 home win on November 29. Donovan Clay, in that signature win, dropped a team-high 16 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Matthew Lee also played a part with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 56-52 over Kent State (No. 115/RPI) on November 19
- 84-69 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 196/RPI) on November 13
- 69-60 at home over Sam Houston (No. 226/RPI) on December 9
- 87-69 over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on November 20
- 70-61 over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on November 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Missouri State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.
- The Bears have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Missouri State faces the 213th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Bears' 16 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.
- Glancing at Missouri St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Missouri State's next game
- Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Lindenwood Lions
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Missouri State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.