The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 128-123 loss versus the Kings, Dort tallied 17 points, three steals and two blocks.

We're going to examine Dort's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.6 8.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 15.9 13.4 PR -- 14.7 12.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Dort has made 3.4 shots per game, which adds up to 7.5% of his team's total makes.

Dort is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Dort's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.5.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 110.5 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets concede 25 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 21 10 1 0 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.