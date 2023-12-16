The IUPUI Jaguars (3-8) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Lindenwood Lions (4-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lindenwood -1.5 140.5

Lindenwood Betting Records & Stats

Lindenwood's games have had a combined total of more than 140.5 points two times this season (over seven outings).

Lindenwood has an average point total of 139.6 in its outings this year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Lions have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Lindenwood has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Lions have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -120.

Lindenwood has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lindenwood 2 28.6% 66.7 131.9 72.9 151.9 137.6 IUPUI 3 37.5% 65.2 131.9 79.0 151.9 142.4

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions score 12.3 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Jaguars give up (79.0).

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lindenwood 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0 IUPUI 1-7-0 1-7 4-4-0

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lindenwood IUPUI 9-4 Home Record 4-9 2-14 Away Record 0-15 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 60.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

